New Britain man facing animal cruelty charges

Hartford

by: WTNH.com staff

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)–A man in New Britain is facing animal cruelty charges after police say he abused a dog.

Back in April, New Britain police say they noticed the pitbull acting skittish when his owner, Christopher Vantull, went near it.

A few days later, Vantull ended up giving the dog to the rescue group, Animal Haven in North Haven.

Socks the Pitbull, Left is from November 2018 and Right is from April 2019. Courtesy of Animal Haven.

Animal Haven contacted police saying the dog had visible injuries and several fractures. Vantull told police he hit the dog twice, but vets say the injuries are consistent with abuse.

Vantull was arrested Tuesday and is being held on $100,000 bond and will be arraigned in court on July 25.

Animal Haven says the dog, who goes by the name, ‘Socks’, has recovered and he’s up for adoption.

