Hartford

New Britain man facing multiple sexual assault charges



Posted: Dec 11, 2018 02:28 PM EST

Updated: Dec 11, 2018 02:28 PM EST

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) - A New Britain man is facing charges after being served with two arrest warrants.

According to officials, on Monday, 57-year-old Pedro Torres was charged for two separate sexual assault incidents.

Authorities said one incident was reported in July, 2018, while the second was several years ago.

Police said the victims were both juveniles, with one being a male and the other a female.

Torres was charged with sexual assault, risk of injury to children, and other related charges.

He was held on bond and appeared in court on Tuesday.

