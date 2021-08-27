New Britain man killed during single-car crash on Route 157 in Berlin

Hartford

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred on Route 157 westbound in Berlin on Friday morning.

State police said just after midnight, a car being driven by Jon Skorupski of New Britain was heading westbound on Route 157 near the intersection of Route 71A when, for an unknown reason, Skorupski lost control of the car.

The car went off the highway and struck a metal beam. Skorupski was ejected from the car.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is being asked to contact Troop H at 860-534-1098.

