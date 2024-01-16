NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Britain man was sentenced to 79 months in prison on Tuesday for robbing multiple convenience stores and smoke shops during 2022 in Connecticut and New Hampshire, according to United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery.

Efrain Deleon, 61, of New Britian robbed nine robberies of convenience stores and smoke shops in Connecticut. According to court records, Deleon used BB guns that were designed to look like real firearms to rob the sores of cash, cigarettes and other items. Gilberto Deleon and Steven Galarza of Seymour helped to rob the stores, officials said.

Deleon robbed the following stores on the below dates.

Feb. 27, 2022 – Scott’s Village Mobil Gas Station on Farmington Avenue in Farmington

March 2, 2022 – Mystic Mobil Gas Station on Whitehall Avenue in Mystic

March 3, 2022 – Shell Gas Station in East Windsor

March 3, 2022 – Food Bag on the Meriden Waterbury Turnpike in East Windsor

March 5, 2022 – Valero Gas Station on Main Street in Ellington

March 5, 2022- Sunoco Gas Station on Bloomfield Avenue in Windsor

March 8, 2022- Smoker’s Discount World on Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield

March 16, 2022 – Cove Smoke Market on Cove Road in Stamford

During the robberies, Efrain Deleon would interact directly with the store clerk to take the cash and tobacco products. Authorities said Gilberto Deleon acted as the lookout and Galarza acted as the getaway driver.

On March 19, 2022, Efrain Deleon and Galarza robbed a 7-Eleven in Salem, New Hampshire.

Efrain Deleon has been detained since his arrest on April 19, 2022. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery. He was also previously convicted of robbery seven other times.

Gilberto Deleon and Galarza also pleaded guilty to related charges. On July 20, Galarza was sentenced to 78 months in prison for robbing two additional stores in New York and Connecticut. Gilberto Deleon was sentenced to 34 months in prison.