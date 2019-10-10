New Britain man sentenced to 9 years for gang raping girl

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been ordered to serve nine years in prison for his involvement in the gang rape of a 14-year-old girl.

The victim told authorities that 23-year-old Miguel Pagan, of New Britain, used a gun and a knife to keep her locked in a basement recording studio for six days.

The girl says that during her captivity she was drugged, raped by seven individuals and raped by Pagan in May 2017.

Pagan says his previous attorney, public defender Michael Isko, “railroaded” him into taking a deal and he wanted to withdraw his plea and go to trial.

Pagan claims his DNA was not “in” the victim.

The New Britain Herald reports that Pagan received 20 years in prison, suspended after nine years and 20 years of probation.