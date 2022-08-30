NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in New Britain was sentenced to prison for assault on a relative that stemmed from the television volume, the State of Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice said.

According to the DCJ, Kenneth Bozeman was sentenced to prison for 15 and a half years, followed by four and a half years of special parole stemming from an assault on a relative in November 2020.

Bozeman was found guilty in a jury trial on June 1 for assault in the second degree and entered a guilty plea to being a persistent serious felony offender.

The DCJ said Bozeman’s conviction stems from an attack with a relative that started during an argument believed to be about the volume of the television. Evidence showed Bozeman pistol-whipped the 39-year-old victim repeatedly, causing serious physical injury.

During the incident, a 76-year-old relative inside the home intervened, stopping the attack, the DCJ said.

“Mr. Bozeman’s conviction reaffirms our office’s dedication to focusing on seriously violent offenders,” Senior Assistant State’s Attorney David Clinton, who prosecuted the case, said.