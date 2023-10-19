NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart is now a mother of two! Mayor Stewart and her husband Domenic Mutone welcomed their second child into the world on Monday.



Stewart announced the birth of their baby boy Domenic “Nicky” Thomas Mutone on Thursday.



“We are beyond thrilled to announce that Lina is finally a big sister,” Stewart said. “Domenic and I are so pleased to bring this little bundle of joy into the world and add to our happy family. The baby and I are healthy, home and happy.”



In a statement to the public, Stewart thanked the staff at the Hospital of Central Connecticut for providing incredible care during the birth.



“We had an absolutely fantastic labor and delivery nurses and Dr. David Sowa of Starling Physicians provided incredible care – the experience was great.”



Mayor Stewart and her family are requesting privacy at this time.