New Britain mayor delivers State of the City address, covers impact of COVID-19 on city

Hartford

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart delivered her State of the City address Wednesday night.

The mayor covered the city’s fiscal health, projects throughout the past year and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the city.

“We held countless safe and socially distanced community events. And we worked our hardest to maintain normalcy throughout the city. We got creative. We invested nearly $100,000 in safety measures to protect residents and city staff to allow a safe and seamless continuation of municipal business,” Mayor Stewart said.

Mayor Stewart also outlined initiatives that impact residents’ quality of life. The address came ahead of the Common Council meeting.

