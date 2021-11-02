New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart running for a 5th term, being challenged by State Rep. Bobby Sanchez

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – Another big mayoral race in Connecticut is in New Britain. Republican Erin Stewart is the incumbent and Democratic State Representative Bobby Sanchez is challenging her for city hall.

This is Connecticut’s 8th biggest city and one of the state’s hottest races. Stewart is running for a 5th term and being challenged by Sanchez.

It’s a democratic city overwhelming, but Stewart has proved successful. She’s well-known having run for governor and lieutenant governor, and she says she’s turned New Britain around.

