New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart to be sworn in for historic 5th term

Hartford

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mayor Erin Stewart will officially be sworn in for a historic fifth-year term Tuesday, becoming the longest-serving Republican mayor in the city’s history.

The 2021 inauguration ceremony will be held at Central Park in front of City Hall at 11 a.m.

In addition to Mayor Stewart being sworn in, the newly elected town clerk, tax collector, city treasurer, Board of Education members, common council members, board of assessment appeals members, and constables will be sworn into office.

