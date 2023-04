NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The mayor of New Britain shared some big news that has nothing to do with politics.

On Monday, Erin Stewart, 35, announced that she and her husband, Domenic, are expecting their second child.

The mayor posted on her Facebook page that “Lina’s running for… BIG SISTER this year! She’s going to need all your votes! Domenic and I are so excited our family of 3 will soon be 4!”

Stewart is due in October.