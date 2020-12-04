New Britain Mayor Stewart announces second annual Mayor’s Merry and Bright Holiday House Decorating Contest

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – Mayor Erin Stewart announced Thursday the second annual Mayor’s Merry and Bright Holiday House Decorating Contest.

Each year, the city of New Britain residents have the opportunity to participate in this contest and compete for a variety of awards and prizes. The Mayor’s Merry and Bright Holiday House Decorating Contest is sponsored each year by DATTCO, Inc.

“This event is one of my absolute favorites,” said Mayor Erin Stewart. “The Mayor’s Merry and Bright Holiday House Decorating Contest is something we all look forward to each year as we get into the holiday spirit. Though this year has been very unusual, this holiday activity will be something residents across New Britain can experience together and have fun with. I’m excited to see the wonderful decorations people will arrange – so break out the holiday gear, untangle those lights, pull out your inflatables and start decorating!”

All city residents are invited to participate in this year’s contest. Residents can register or nominate a “Merry and Bright” house with New Britain Parks and Rec Department and the Community Services Department.

The deadline to register or nominate a neighbor is Friday, Dec. 11. There are four categories that winners will receive awards from: Classic Holiday, Best Holiday Spirit, Most Creative and The “Rita Giancola” Award.

Judging will begin on Monday, Dec. 14. Participants should make sure to turn your lights on judging week by 5 pm on Wednesday, Dec. 16,

Any further questions can be asked to the New Britain Parks and Rec Department at 860-826-3360.