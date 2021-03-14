New Britain Mayor Stewart not running for CT governor 2022; reaffirms reelection campaign

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart will not be running for Connecticut governor in 2022, she announced Sunday.

In a statement released Sunday she said, in part, “Right now, my focus will continue to be on my family and my City.”

There is no question that the State of Connecticut could benefit from new ideas and a fresh perspective – but, a successful gubernatorial campaign means making it a full-time job, and I have to be honest with myself and with the public about my priorities and what is most important to me at this time. First and foremost is my family. Last summer, my husband and I were blessed with a beautiful baby girl and we, like many people, have struggled with our new reality as working parents – balancing our new work duties with our new family obligations…The families of all who serve in public office make sacrifices of time and privacy, but forcing marriage and motherhood into a secondary role is not a sacrifice that I’m willing to make at this time. Second, is my sworn duty to the people of New Britain. Over the past year, we have weathered one of the most challenging periods in recent history – a global pandemic and economic shutdown unlike anything seen before. Though we’ve taken steps to mitigate many of the negative impacts and have placed New Britain in a prime position for a fast and fierce recovery, there has never been a more critical time to have an experienced Mayor steering the ship.” – Mayor Erin Stewart

Stewart has already announced her candidacy to seek a fifth term in office this November.