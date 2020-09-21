 

New Britain middle school moving to remote learning for 2 days after 2 test positive for COVID

Hartford
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Pulaski Middle School is moving classes online for Tuesday and Wednesday after two people tested positive for COVID-19.

Staff said classes will go remote so the New Britain Public Health Department can further conduct contact tracing.

Cohort B will resume in-school learning on Thursday, Sept. 24.

Officials said the two have been told to self-quarantine for 14 days. The school is not reporting any other cases of students or staff experiencing illnesses with symptoms resembling those of COVID-19.

More information can be found online.

