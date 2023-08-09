BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 46-year-old man has died following a motorcycle crash Tuesday night on Route 9 in Berlin.

According to Connecticut State Police, the call for the crash came in around 7:30 p.m. on Route 9 north of Exit 33. Police say Angel Ruiz of New Britain was driving southbound on the expressway when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit the guardrail.

Police say Ruiz was thrown off his motorcycle and was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Any witnesses of the crash are asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean at 860-534-1098 or by email at michael.dean@ct.gov. Anyone with dashcam video in their vehicle who was driving through the area at the time of the crash is also asked to contact Trooper Dean.