New Britain PD: Woman dies from unexpected medical event while in custody

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman died unexpectedly after suffering a medical event while she was in custody at the New Britain Police Department Saturday.

Police said they arrested Tamara Mifflin, 45, after responding to a verbal domestic dispute, which involved Mifflin violating a protective order.

Mifflin was processed at the New Britain PD without incident, police said.

While in custody, police said Mifflin suffered from an unexpected medical event. Police and New Britain EMS tried to resuscitate Mifflin, but were not successful.

The specific medical event Mifflin suffered from was not specified.

The Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on Mifflin in the near future.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and New Britain State Attorney’s Office will conduct the investigation.

