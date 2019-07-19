Breaking News
New Britain police arrest 16 allegedly connected to ‘Operation Heat Wave’ drug raid

Hartford

  • Chauncy Azon Wilson, 21 of New Britain
  • Christian Rodriguez-Lleras, 30 of New Britain
  • Elliot Bethea, 30 of New Britain
  • Eric Archer, 28 of New Britain
  • Jermaine Shivers, 32 of New Britain
  • Jonathan Olivio-Negron, 21 of New Britain
  • Monte Adams, 25 of New Britain
  • Nelson Ruiz, 33 of New Britain
  • Richard Tyson, 46 of New Britain
  • Thomas Allard, 34 of Salem
  • Tiffany Monique Chislom, 34 of New Britain
  • Wesley Concepcion, 38
  • Amy Arnett
  • Johnny Buitrago, 37 of New Britain
  • Christina Kalve, 34 of Farminton
  • Dennis Ramos, 36 of New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Britain police arrest 16 people allegedly in a drug raid called ‘Operation Heat Wave.’

Over the past few months, cops received a number of complaints about drug activity in the North and Oak Street neighborhoods.

At one home, police found 61 bags of fentanyl, nearly 200 oxycodone and xanax pills, and drug paraphernalia.

More arrests are expected.

