New Britain police arrest 16 allegedly connected to ‘Operation Heat Wave’ drug raid

Chauncy Azon Wilson, 21 of New Britain

Christian Rodriguez-Lleras, 30 of New Britain

Elliot Bethea, 30 of New Britain

Eric Archer, 28 of New Britain

Jermaine Shivers, 32 of New Britain

Jonathan Olivio-Negron, 21 of New Britain

Monte Adams, 25 of New Britain

Nelson Ruiz, 33 of New Britain

Richard Tyson, 46 of New Britain

Thomas Allard, 34 of Salem

Tiffany Monique Chislom, 34 of New Britain

Wesley Concepcion, 38

Amy Arnett

Johnny Buitrago, 37 of New Britain

Christina Kalve, 34 of Farminton

Dennis Ramos, 36 of New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Britain police arrest 16 people allegedly in a drug raid called ‘Operation Heat Wave.’

Over the past few months, cops received a number of complaints about drug activity in the North and Oak Street neighborhoods.

At one home, police found 61 bags of fentanyl, nearly 200 oxycodone and xanax pills, and drug paraphernalia.

More arrests are expected.

