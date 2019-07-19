New Britain police arrest 16 allegedly connected to ‘Operation Heat Wave’ drug raid

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Britain police arrest 16 people allegedly in a drug raid called ‘Operation Heat Wave.’
Over the past few months, cops received a number of complaints about drug activity in the North and Oak Street neighborhoods.
At one home, police found 61 bags of fentanyl, nearly 200 oxycodone and xanax pills, and drug paraphernalia.
More arrests are expected.
