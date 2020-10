NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Britain police are cracking down on car burglaries.

The New Britain police formed a car burglary task force made of more than 20 officers, detectives and police department supervisors. The task force is aimed at car break-ins, but not car thefts.

Since the task force was formed in August, the city has seen a 30 percent reduction in the number of car break-ins.