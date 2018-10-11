Hartford

New Britain Police investigate serious crash involving car, motorcycle

Posted: Oct 10, 2018 08:07 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2018 08:07 PM EDT

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) - New Britain emergency crews responded to a serious crash Wednesday involving a car and motorcycle that has left a man fighting for his life. 

Police, Fire and EMS responded to the area of West Street and Slater Road just before 4:00 Wednesday afternoon after receiving a report of a serious crash. 

The driver of the motorcycle, who is a 39-year-old New Britain resident, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

The operator of the car, a 49-year-old New Britain woman, was not injured and is fully cooperating with investigators.

According to New Britain Police, no charges have been filed at this time. 

Anyone with information that could assist police in their investigation is urged to contact the New Britain Police Department's Traffic Safety Bureau at (860) 826-3071. 

 

