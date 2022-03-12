NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Polish restaurant that has been openly supporting Ukraine was vandalized sometime before their opening on Saturday morning, according to shop owners.

The restaurant’s glass was shattered.

Staropolska Restaurant is one of the businesses located in New Britain’s ‘Little Poland’, a Connecticut neighborhood with a large Polish population. Polonia Business Association Executive Director Adrian Baron has declared it will go by the name ‘Little Ukraine’ for the month of March in support of the country.

Many of the businesses have been hosting many Ukrainian fundraisers since the beginning of the conflict. Staropolska is one of them, advertising Ukrainian-colored shirts for sale with 100% of proceeds going to Ukrainian relief and medical supplies.

These companies have since been targeted in a series of threats after publicly showing their support. Baron, who is a lawyer, was specifically targeted after offering pro bono legal work to Ukrainian families.

The letters threatened to burn down these businesses, and the threats are under investigation.

News 8 is waiting on police to confirm if these letters are indeed connected to the act of vandalism.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.