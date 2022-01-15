New Britain Public School District announces Narcan training for staff following overdoses among CT students

New Britain High School

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – The New Britain Public School District announced Saturday that Narcan training will be given to administrators due to the recent incidents of overdoses among Connecticut students.

The school district reports that with the help of New Britian Emergency Medical Services, training will be coming to the schools so they can be equipped with Narcan.

Officials say the training will begin with administration and expand to teachers and the health curriculum.

The city also has a prevention portal, nbyouthprevention.com/bee-responsible, with resources to help parents discuss the topic of substance abuse with their kids.

