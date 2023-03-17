NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Britain celebrated Irish culture on St. Patrick’s Day with bagpipes and a flag raising.

The Irish flag flew over Central Park to honor the city’s long Irish history.

This year, it won the “best town” award for the Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

“We have much to celebrate,” said Dennis Morrell, the chair of New Britain’s parade committee. “Raise your glass at some point and toast the Irish, and the Irish Americans who have contributed to our city’s past and future successes.”

A large number of Irish Catholic immigrants settled in New Britain in the 1840s.