New Britain schools delay start of school year, say they need more time to prep for students in class amid pandemic

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Britain Schools pushed back the start of school from this Thursday, Sept. 3 to Tuesday, Sept. 8. A spokesperson for the district says they just needed a few more days to get everyone ready for this unconventional year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school alerted parents on Saturday of the change.

“I decided not to look around or question it. I just figured that’s what they needed,” said New Britain parent Reginald Jennings Jr.

The district is using a hybrid model which is a combination of distance learning and in-person learning. District spokesperson, Matt Cannata said they needed a few more days to get every school ready.

Furniture and new signs had to be in place. Plus, they were down to the wire getting a Chromebook programmed and connected and in the hands of every student.

The Jennings family has a 9-year-old daughter going into 4th grade and a 4-year-old attending preschool. They say the few extra days were not a surprise and felt a lot better about how all of it will work after their orientation Tuesday.

“We just wanted to keep them informed on what’s happening and also include them in the conversation. For our oldest, it was her choice. We gave her the choice,” said Jennings Jr.

His wife, Tania Garcia-Jennings added, “Our oldest can actually understand what exactly is going on and the fact that we talk with her and communicate with her exactly the situation. She’s well-informed and knows exactly what she needs to do to take care of and what she needs to do to keep herself and schoolmates safe.”

To see the district’s full explanation for why they decided to push back the start of school and their technology distribution plan head to their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CSDNBCT