New Britain set to dedicate new Beehive Bridge

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A newly designed bridge in New Britain is creating a lot of buzz. Appropriately named the Beehive Bridge. Meant for cars and pedestrians to cross.

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart is actually the one who came up with the design.

“We actually drew this concept on a napkin one night,” Mayor Stewart tells News 8.

Five years later it’s now a reality. Complete with a hive, which will be dedicated Thursday night during a ceremony along the bridge.

There are also a total of four massive bee sculptures on either end of the bridge. The outside of the bridge looks like honeycombs as well.

Peter Rappoccio’s business, Sign Pro, handled the construction for the project.

“Come to find out when we had to put this together it was 604 geometric shapes that were all different,” said Rappoccio. “The sculptures were great too. It was about 400 hours to build one bee but after you have to build three more that look exactly the same.”

Some people have been wondering where the bee theme came from. It’s actually a tribute to the city’s seal which features a beehive and bees.

Also a phrase in Latin that translates to “Industry fills the hive and enjoys the honey.”

The bridge helps connect two portions of the downtown area, which were split by the installation of Route 72 back in the 1980’s.

“As we are going through this massive revitalization, we are trying to create an inviting atmosphere that people getting off Fastrak will want to walk across the bridge to access the shopping plaza and also our little Poland neighborhood,” says Stewart.

The bridge, which will light up at night, is now serving as a new landmark in the city’s landscape. Especially for those passing through the area.

“I want them to think that’s New Britain. And I want to go there,” said Mayor Stewart.

The official dedication ceremony for the newly renovated bridge will be Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Beehive Bridge along the Main Street overpass.