New Britain State’s Attorney expected to provide an update on the death of a woman in Burlington in 2018

BURLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – The New Britain State’s Attorney is holding a press conference on Monday afternoon to discuss the investigation into the homicide of a woman who was found dead in 2018.

New Britain State’s Attorney Brian Preleski will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. in Burlington to make an announcement in the investigation of the homicide of 26-year-old Kelsey Mazzamaro.

Mazzamaro was found dead in Burlington on May 6, 2018. She was found dead after officers received reports of a body found in water.

An autopsy revealed that someone strangled her to death and the medical examiner’s office reported she died from neck compression.