New Britain Superintendent addresses TikTok challenge that encourages destruction of school property

FILE – This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York. (AP Photo/File)

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Britain public school officials are alerting parents of a TikTok challenge that students are taking part in, which involves damaging school property.

Just two weeks after the start of the school year, Superintendent Nancy Sarra sent a letter home to families Friday, informing them of the new online challenge that encourages students to vandalize school bathrooms, classrooms and other parts of school property.

This new trend goes by the names “devious lick challenge” and “bathroom challenge.”

The superintendent said that administrators are aware of students participating in the challenge at the middle and high schools.

This has been an ongoing issue at other Connecticut schools, according to the Hartford Courant, as well as schools nationwide.

Social media platform TikTok told the Courant, “We expect our community to stay safe and create responsibly, and we do not allow content that promotes or enables criminal activities. We are removing this content and redirecting hashtags and search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior.”

Superintendent Sarra said the district hopes that TikTok will continue to monitor the platform and delete any videos and images revolving around school vandalism.

School officials encourage parents to speak to their children about the value of their education and that students should feel safe in a learning environment.

On Monday at 11:30 a.m., U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn) will be in Hartford with other local superintendents, demanding TikTok to combat videos of the ongoing trend.