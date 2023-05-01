NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Britain has a new police chief.

Matthew Marino was sworn in Monday morning at city hall after years of making his way through the ranks. He previously served on the force as a captain.

“I know that I have earned nothing more than an opportunity to serve you all with the fine men and women of this department,” he said. “I will never lose sight of that. I take pride in being from New Britain.”

Police work is a family affair. Marino’s father was also a member of the New Britain Police Department.