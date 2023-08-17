HARTFORD COUNTY, Conn. (WTNH) — New Britain and West Hartford’s fire departments received an extra $365,000 in federal funds to train firefighters and buy new equipment.

“It will provide a tremendous increase to the level of technical rescue training for the men and women of the department, and this will then directly improve the level of service we provide to our communities at little, if any cost,” West Hartford Fire Chief Greg Priest said.

The funds come from the Assistance to Firefighters grant program.

“This grant will not only allow each department to train on the specific technical rescue discipline, but will foster increased mutual aid relationships between the two agencies and municipalities,” New Britain Fire Chief Raul Ortiz said.