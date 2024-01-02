NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Britain woman was charged on Tuesday after she allegedly lied to law enforcement and said her child was inside a stolen vehicle to get a faster police response, authorities said.

New Britain police responded to the report of a stolen car at 5 p.m. at 10 Farmington Avenue.

Pamela Rodriguez, 29, of New Britain reported that her vehicle had been stolen and her child was inside at the time of the theft.

Police said no child was ever in danger.

Police believe Rodriguez lied in her initial report to police to receive a faster police response for her stolen vehicle report.

New Britain officers will continue investigating the stolen vehicle theft.

Rodriguez was charged with reporting a false incident and making a false statement to police.