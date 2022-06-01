NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Families with kids in New Britain will get the chance to experience the first-ever free YMCA day camp this summer.

The camp, dubbed “Drop In Day Camp,” will run at Willow Street Park and be fully funded by the YMCA. Donations for the fund come from New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart’s Trophy Charitable Fund.

Throughout the summer, kids will have the chance to participate in both recreational activities and enrichment exercises.

“When you’re making a large donation like this, you want to make sure you’re going to see it and feel the impact,” Mayor Stewart said at a press conference Wednesday. “This is the first time Willow Street Park will have a camp of this nature in this park and that’s a long time coming.”

The Drop In Day camp will be fully staffed and operated by the New Britain YMCA.