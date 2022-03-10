NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — As the war in Ukraine continues, New Britain’s Polish community is doing its part to help. They have been holding fundraisers and collecting donations with the hopes of providing much-needed aid.

“They’re suffering now more than ever, so we’re just trying to get everything together and get it out as fast as we can,” Nicholas Erlacher, the owner of the New Britain Flower Shop said.

Erlacher has been collecting supplies and items at his business.

“Everything we’ve collected goes to the hall across the street from us and we have that basement where we sort out men’s clothes, women’s clothes,” Erlacher said. “It’s just filled with donations.”

On Thursday, they loaded up two trucks with donations.

“We’re going to be accepting them as long as we really need to,” Zaneta Tymura of the New Britain Flower Shop said.

The community has held fundraisers, with more events happening this weekend, including a fundraising disco with local artists on Saturday and a charity concert on Sunday.

“I don’t think any one of us even expected something like this to happen in the world, in the modern world,” Kasia Nowak, vice president of the Polonia Business Association said.

Nowak recently returned from Poland. She told News 8 that alumni from her high school in Poland are organizing efforts there.

“Right now, we have 800 members actively helping and organizing help in a very methodical way,” Nowak said.

She said this aid is dire as many have been left with nothing.

“Do you pack your jewelry?” Nowak asked. “Or do you pack a photo of your grandfather? Or do you just go?”

They are also putting the call out for volunteers to help organize donations being stored and sorted through at 112 Grove St. They need volunteers at the following times: