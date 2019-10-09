New business to bring hundreds of jobs to Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– A new business is coming to Manchester and bringing 700 jobs to the area.

It will be sharing a home with the JC Penney Logics Center.

It is not only the largest distribution center in Connecticut, it’s one of the largest on the East Coast. Much of it has been vacant for years. But that will soon change.

This massive complex spans nearly 2 million square feet. Years ago shoppers flocked there for discounts at JC Penny’s outlet store but now JC Penny’s operations fill just a small portion of the building.

Manchester Mayor Jay Moran says a new tenant will be moving in and bringing 700 jobs.

“700 jobs is nothing to sneeze at. In an economy where they’re saying people are leaving Connecticut, here in Manchester it helps with our grand list and with the overall economy,” said Moran.

Winstanley Enterprises, a Massachusets based company with New Haven offices, purchased the site last June.

This week the town approved the company’s plans to add 26 loading docs and reconfigure the parking lot to provide access for 76 trailers and 92 trailer cabs.

The new tenant has not been announced. But renovations are gearing up for a state-of-the art logistics center focusing on the storing and distributing of goods.

Part of the appeal as seen in this marketing video is easy access to interstates 84 and 91.

“Great for the economy because you have a lot of restaurants and a mall over there and people will spend money,” said Moran.

“I think it’s excellent for the local community,” said a resident.

“More job opportunities for everyone so that’s always a good thing,” said another.

Details about when the jobs will be ready are forthcoming.