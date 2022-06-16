HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A new center in Hartford is being called a beacon of hope and healing in the face of urban violence.

“Roca” is a nationally-recognized violence intervention effort focused on reaching young adults, especially women and mothers, who have been traumatized by violence and helping them heal, become resilient, and find hope.

“Fifty percent of Roca’s mothers in Hartford have been arrested and 40 percent have open cases with Child Protective Services,” said Christina Kendall, Board Chair at Roca. “Because they are mothers, they are incredibly motivated to change the trajectory of their lives, despite incredibly difficult circumstances. They want to change their lives for their children.”

The facility on Charter Oak Avenue has a caseload of more than 50 young women and plans to serve as many as 300 over the next four years.