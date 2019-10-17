New climate change exhibit opens at CT Science Center

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new exhibit makes learning about climate change an interactive experience at the Connecticut Science Center.
“Our Changing Earth” just opened at the state’s interactive science center in Hartford. It takes a look at modern-day climate change while showing the many changes over millions of years.
“What we aim for is always the great combination of an immersive entertaining experience that engages a family or a student in a conversation about science where they start to see science as relevant, that it relates to things they actually experience in their lives.”– Matt Fluery, President of Connecticut Science Center
The exhibit encompasses all of earth’s crazy changes: from tectonic plate shifts, to historic floods, and even from across the globe to right here in Connecticut. It gives visitors a glimpse at what the state looked like millions of years ago.
