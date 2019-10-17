Closings
New climate change exhibit opens at CT Science Center

Hartford

by: Suzie Hunter

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new exhibit makes learning about climate change an interactive experience at the Connecticut Science Center.

“Our Changing Earth” just opened at the state’s interactive science center in Hartford. It takes a look at modern-day climate change while showing the many changes over millions of years. 

“What we aim for is always the great combination of an immersive entertaining experience that engages a family or a student in a conversation about science where they start to see science as relevant, that it relates to things they actually experience in their lives.”

– Matt Fluery, President of Connecticut Science Center

The exhibit encompasses all of earth’s crazy changes: from tectonic plate shifts, to historic floods, and even from across the globe to right here in Connecticut. It gives visitors a glimpse at what the state looked like millions of years ago.

