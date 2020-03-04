New concessions coming to Bradley Airport in 2020

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Travelers passing through Bradley International Airport can expect some new dining options this year.

In 2020, airport officials say they are taking its concession experience to the “next level.”

The Dunkin’ near gates 20-30 will be upgraded and will offer an expanded menu.

In response to popular demand, the airport is getting its first Starbucks.

Also opening in the terminals:

Jamba Juice

Auntie Anne’s Pretzels

Carvel

La Familia Tacos and Tequila

Hot Oven Cookies

Hartford Prints