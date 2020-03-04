Breaking News
New concessions coming to Bradley Airport in 2020

Hartford

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Travelers passing through Bradley International Airport can expect some new dining options this year.

In 2020, airport officials say they are taking its concession experience to the “next level.”

The Dunkin’ near gates 20-30 will be upgraded and will offer an expanded menu.

In response to popular demand, the airport is getting its first Starbucks.

Also opening in the terminals:

Map: Bradley International Airport

