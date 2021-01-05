New COVID-19 testing site opens at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford

FILE – In this Nov. 11, 2020, file photo, Rachel Arden instructs a student on how to self-administer a rapid COVID-19 test at Weber State University in Ogden, Utah. The U.S. has recorded about 10.3 million confirmed infections, with new cases soaring to all-time highs of well over 120,000 per day over the past week. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new COVID-19 testing site has opened at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford.

The site is operated by CIC Health.

Recently, CIC Health partnered with the state’s community testing program in which it is offering no-cost testing in Hartford, New Haven and Bridgeport.

Currently, there are 64 no-cost testing sites in Connecticut.

Those looking to get tested at the theatre need to make an appointment online. Times are available Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-7:45 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday noon-5 p.m.

On the day of their appointment, people can walk up to the exterior Box Office/Will Call windows for service.

The theatre is located at 61 Savitt Way.