New COVID-19 testing site opens at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new COVID-19 testing site has opened at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford.

The site is operated by CIC Health.

Recently, CIC Health partnered with the state’s community testing program in which it is offering no-cost testing in Hartford, New Haven and Bridgeport.

Currently, there are 64 no-cost testing sites in Connecticut.

Those looking to get tested at the theatre need to make an appointment online. Times are available Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-7:45 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday noon-5 p.m.

On the day of their appointment, people can walk up to the exterior Box Office/Will Call windows for service.

The theatre is located at 61 Savitt Way.

