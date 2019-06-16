New England Air Museum celebrates Father's Day with helicopters and open cockpits

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) - The not so great weather for Father's Day had people looking for things to do inside. Some of them went to the New England Air Museum in Windsor Locks.

The museum held its second annual Helicopter Day.

But this year it was combined with the Father's Day open cockpit. Families were able to climb into planes that are decades old.

Some of the aircraft on display have been in storage for years and are not usually open to the public.

