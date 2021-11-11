New England Air Museum to honor Kosciuszko Squadron with new exhibit

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New England Air Museum has opened a new exhibit that honors the Kosciuszko Squadron.

They were one of the most active Polish squadrons in World War II. The exhibit features an interactive kiosk that details the pilots’ extraordinary bravery and flying skills, the aircraft they flew, personal histories, and more.

It also has fighter plane models, pilot uniforms and journals, aircraft nose art, a restored merlin engine, and soundtracks from two recent movies about the squadron complement the colorful exhibit panels.