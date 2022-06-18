WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — The New England Air Museum helped welcome 120 vintage cars as they crossed the finish line during the 2022 edition of The Great Race.





Photos courtesy Sarah Cody

The Great Race is an annual vintage car race that kicks-off on June 18 in Warwick, Rhode Island, and runs through June 28, ending in Fargo, North Dakota. Throughout the nine-day event, cars make stops in New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wyoming, and Minnesota. The event allows people across the country to get a chance to see vintage cars, while giving drivers the opportunity to see parts of the country.

During the stop in Windsor Locks, guests had the chance to experience live music, food and beer trucks, face painting, balloon twisting, and lawn games as they helped welcome the cars. News 8’s Sarah Cody was live at the event to help announce the drivers.



Sarah Cody helped welcome participants of the race

There are 167 participants this year, including cars like a 1933 Chevy Master Coupe, 1925 Graham Truck, and 1955 Ford Thunderbird.