New food market hits downtown Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) –A new food market opened Monday at the corner of Main and Central Row.

The Hartford Food Market is located in the old CVS building. Renovations for the mart started early 2018.

“It is a food desert area,” assistant manager, Jameel Atik told News 8. “There’s very small chains of restaurants in the area.”

That’s what drove them to this particular spot, seeing a lack in what they were willing to bring.

Just inside the store, they offer a wide variety ranging from fresh produce to hot food bars, they even have a deli counter.

“We’ve seen a vision of adding an organic market to the neighborhood so the downtown area which is highly populated,” Atik said.

Community members who stopped by the store said they were happy to see the new food market pop up.

“I think it’s very convenient; it’s in a very general location so a lot of people have easy access to it,” one customer said.

One man who works a minute from the food store said it’s filling a void that has been in downtown Hartford.