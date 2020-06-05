Gov. Lamont planning to call for special session on absentee ballots

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Lamont is sending out a letter to the General Assembly saying he intends to call the legislature into a special session.

Gov. Lamont wants to resolve the issue of absentee ballots for the November election. The governor also wants to use that session to take action on police accountability and transparency in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Recently, the New Haven Board of Alders held a meeting with the Secretary of the State Denise Merrill Thursday night.

A key item on the agenda was discussing the criteria for applying for an absentee ballot. As things stand now, people with particular health conditions can now get absentee ballots instead of heading to the polls.

However, the alders are also concerned about the possibility that we could see a second wave of COVID-19 around the time of the general election.

Secretary Merrill is asking towns to submit a safe polling plan that would include changes like newer and larger polling locations.