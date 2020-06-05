Gov. Lamont planning to call for special session on absentee ballots

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Lamont is sending out a letter to the General Assembly saying he intends to call the legislature into a special session.

Gov. Lamont wants to resolve the issue of absentee ballots for the November election. The governor also wants to use that session to take action on police accountability and transparency in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Recently, the New Haven Board of Alders held a meeting with the Secretary of the State Denise Merrill Thursday night.

A key item on the agenda was discussing the criteria for applying for an absentee ballot. As things stand now, people with particular health conditions can now get absentee ballots instead of heading to the polls.

However, the alders are also concerned about the possibility that we could see a second wave of COVID-19 around the time of the general election.

Secretary Merrill is asking towns to submit a safe polling plan that would include changes like newer and larger polling locations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

A novel clinical trial for treatment of COVID-19 soon to get underway at Yale School of Medicine

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "A novel clinical trial for treatment of COVID-19 soon to get underway at Yale School of Medicine"

Police search for suspect in armed robbery of New Haven gas station

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police search for suspect in armed robbery of New Haven gas station"

CT Checkup: Wolcott grocery store overwhelmed during pandemic supports local couple with stage-four cancer

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: Wolcott grocery store overwhelmed during pandemic supports local couple with stage-four cancer"

23-year-old woman in critical, but stable condition following New Haven shooting on Greenwich Avenue

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "23-year-old woman in critical, but stable condition following New Haven shooting on Greenwich Avenue"

Man wanted in connection with shooting of woman in West Haven parking lot arrested

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Man wanted in connection with shooting of woman in West Haven parking lot arrested"

Food truck catering to the pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Food truck catering to the pandemic"
More New Haven

Hartford

Some businesses still not happy with the State's plan as CT prepares to move into phase two of reopening

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Some businesses still not happy with the State's plan as CT prepares to move into phase two of reopening"

Special session in July depends on 'sufficient support' in both chambers

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Special session in July depends on 'sufficient support' in both chambers"

New COVID-19 modeling data predicts numbers in Connecticut into August

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New COVID-19 modeling data predicts numbers in Connecticut into August"

Rocky Hill community hosting unity rally for racial equality today

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Rocky Hill community hosting unity rally for racial equality today"

New England Air Museum expanding its hours and exhibits amid pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New England Air Museum expanding its hours and exhibits amid pandemic"

Man followed 8-year-old through Bloomfield pawn shop, yelled racial slurs at him, mother says

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Man followed 8-year-old through Bloomfield pawn shop, yelled racial slurs at him, mother says"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss