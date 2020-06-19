Connecticut remembers Juneteenth holiday today with events, recognition

NEW HAVEN/HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Hartford and New Haven are getting behind a national movement to honor Juneteenth, an American holiday commemorating the ending of slavery in the U.S.

New Haven is where one of slavery’s most famous legal cases was fought. The Amistad Memorial on Church Street reminds people every day of the slave revolt aboard the Amistad, and the court case that ultimately freed them. Decades later, the last of the slaves in the United States were freed, and that is what will be celebrated here later today.

The Black and Hispanic Caucus of the New Haven Board of Alders will be hosting their annual commemoration event at the Amistad Memorial on Church Street on Friday. That event is set for 5:30 p.m.

Juneteenth is getting more attention than it has in years. Some big companies are even making it a holiday for workers. With all of the marches for racial justice in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd, some are calling for it to be a national holiday.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin is not the only lawmaker supporting Juneteenth as a holiday. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order making it a holiday for state employees.

Juneteenth marks the day two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation that slaves in Texas were told that they were free. So from the beginning, actual justice often followed years behind the passing of laws.

Other special Juneteenth ceremonies are taking place all across the state including: