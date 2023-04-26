NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven is installing 500 cameras around the city, mainly in areas where crime is on the rise.

Police Chief Karl Jacobson said more than 100 cameras have been installed so far — and they’re already making a difference.

“We’ve already gotten ahead of most of these investigations, so this is really going to be a gamechanger,” Jacobson said.

As of April 26, there have been nine homicides in New Haven. Jacobson said police have made arrests in four investigations, issued arrest warrants in three other cases and have leads on an eighth.

“That is hugely helped by the cameras,” Jacobson said. “We’ve been able to identify vehicles, seize those vehicles almost immediately and then trace back the vehicle and its travel to who the suspects are.”

The chief said officers are using the cameras alongside other technology, like ShotSpotter, which uses microphone sensors located throughout the city to notify police within 45 seconds where shots were fired.

“As chief, my 16 years, I don’t recall a 2023 where we had over a 70% clearance rate,” Jacobson said.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said officers also go door-to-door to search for home surveillance video, but that personal security systems aren’t enough.

“Those Ring cameras can help identify maybe the model and make of a car, but they don’t have resolution to identify all the details,” Elicker said. “The cameras that we are installing around the city have much better resolution and, in some cases, can even identify the license plate of a vehicle.”

In 2021, New Haven’s Board of Alders approved nearly $4 million in federal pandemic money to install the cameras.

Elicker said cities like Bridgeport and Hartford have had the cameras for years, and it’s time for New Haven to step up to keep communities safe and bring closure to victims’ families.

“Time is of essence in these circumstances, and if there’s a lapse in time it becomes much more difficult to catch the person involved,” Elicker said.

City leaders said the cameras are just part of a multi-pronged approach to addressing violence, which also includes working with community partners to offer resources to prevent crime, and building a real-time crime center where police will have immediate access to all the cameras.