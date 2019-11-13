New housing code: Hartford cracks down on slumlords in the capitol city

Hartford

by: Noelle Gardner, News 8 Reporter

Hartford, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents with the “No more slumlords campaign” were living in deplorable conditions in Hartford and decided to go to city leaders to demand change. 

Milargo Ortiz, a resident in one of these units explained, “The ceiling was leaking. I lived on the first floor, so the fourth was raining and it will go all the way to the first floor.”

Teri Morrison, another resident of a similar unit added, “There was a mouse on my stove when I cooked, they were mice eating my kids snacks so I had to buy plastic containers.”

The city of Hartford partnered with these residents to update the housing code. It hasn’t been changed in over 40 years.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said of the new codes, “It clarifies the ability to impose fines. It, in many cases, adds to the number of prohibited things we can fine property owners for.”

The mayor said they’re now able to hold landlords accountable. Out-of-town owners would be required to provide a residential address and a copy of their driver’s license. 

“It gives us additional tools to enforce more effectively. It makes clear a lot of the requirements in the code, it adds some new requirements in the code.”

– Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin

City officials said residents don’t always complain about their living conditions because they are afraid they won’t have a place to go.

Morrison added, “I think that some people are just happy to have a roof over their heads and accept substandard conditions.”

