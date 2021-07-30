New law restores state benefits to CT service members discharged due to LGBTQ+ status

Hartford

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Lamont has signed a new bill into law restoring state benefits to Connecticut service members who were denied an honorable discharge due to their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The law instructs the Veterans’ Affairs Commissioner to create a process to help veterans who were discharged solely for their gender identity or sexual orientation to revise their designation to show they were discharged honorably.

The Veterans’ Affairs Commissioner estimates there are a few hundred who will benefit from the new law.

