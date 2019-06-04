Breaking News
24-year-old victim dies after shooting incident in New Haven
New library coming to downtown Hartford

Hartford

by: WTNH.com staff

A new library is on its way to downtown Hartford

The State Appropriations Committee is expected to approve nearly $2 billion to build the new Park Street Library branch in the Frog Hollow district. 

The new 13,000 square foot building will be built on the grounds of the abandoned Lyric Theater down the road on Park Street. 

The branch is one of the busiest in the city, and the community has been fighting for 25 years to have it renovated. 

