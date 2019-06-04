New library coming to downtown Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A new library is on its way to downtown Hartford.

The State Appropriations Committee is expected to approve nearly $2 billion to build the new Park Street Library branch in the Frog Hollow district.

The new 13,000 square foot building will be built on the grounds of the abandoned Lyric Theater down the road on Park Street.

The branch is one of the busiest in the city, and the community has been fighting for 25 years to have it renovated.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.