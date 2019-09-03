New market under construction expected to give Hartford economic boost

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A new market set to open in Hartford is expected to give the neighborhood an economic boost.

Mayor Luke Bronin toured construction of the new ‘Parkville Market’ on Tuesday. It’s being built on Park Street at the site of the former Capitol City Lumber Company and Bishop Ladder Company.

The market is expected to open in December and create up to 200 jobs.

“I think this is gonna be tremendous for this neighborhood and for the city. To have the opportunity to showcase local food vendors, to create local jobs, to add to the momentum and energy that’s been building in the Parkville neighborhood for a while now,” said Bronin.

The mayor says this is just one piece of the revitalization puzzle. New housing is also being built nearby and a new brewery just opened.