EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Pedestrians have a new way to get over Willow Brook in East Hartford.

City officials celebrated the opening of the new Silver Lane Pedestrian Bridge, which is part of the city’s long-range plan.

“This was really really hard. It took well over three years,” Mayor Mike Walsh said. “It took $1.2 million, but it makes an important connection for the citizens of East Hartford.”

The town hopes to eventually extend the walking path to Forbes Street and add additional lighting.