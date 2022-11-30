HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new program is aiming to help small business owners give their shops a facelift in Hartford.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced the ‘small business facade program, ‘a two-million-dollar loan program that will go to helping local entrepreneurs make improvements to their storefronts.

Business owners can apply for loans up to $50,000 dollars. They require a 25% match from the business. These will be forgivable loans.

It’s for exterior improvements like new signs or awnings.

According to Mayor Bronin as long as the funds go to making the improvements that the program calls for. The loan will be forgiven so that it doesn’t add to the long-term debt of the business.

“The hope is to give a boost to local hot spots, like Albany Avenue in the North End of Hartford. We hope that it will become a cultural destination, where people can come and experience the cultural diversity that our business community has to offer,” June Lyons, Upper Albany Merchants Association said.